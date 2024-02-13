Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:FOSLL)

Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:FOSLL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FOSLL opened at $13.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. Fossil Group, Inc. 7% Senior Notes due 2026 has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79.
