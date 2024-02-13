Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the technology company on Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

Jabil has a payout ratio of 3.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jabil to earn $10.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $140.44 on Tuesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $74.16 and a 12-month high of $142.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Jabil will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total transaction of $511,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jabil by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

