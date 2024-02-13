Pax Dollar (USDP) Achieves Market Cap of $302.92 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $302.92 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 302,851,006 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

