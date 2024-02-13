Piper Sandler Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $50.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

DKNG opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.87. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $44.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,622,291.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,291,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 686,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $29,543,509.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,239 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,291.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in DraftKings by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 32.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

