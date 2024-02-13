Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EXR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EXR

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of EXR opened at $142.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.64. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $101.19 and a 52 week high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,393,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,472,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,686,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,095,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055,172 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,022,811,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 599.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.