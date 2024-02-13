Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Purchases 18 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 704 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Adobe by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 9,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,037,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 31,426 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $759,000. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $611.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $276.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.81, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $603.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $568.39.

Insider Activity at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.42, for a total value of $484,950.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,528.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $730.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.14.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

