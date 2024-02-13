Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Synopsys by 15.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,150,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,556,000 after purchasing an additional 133,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $485.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $500.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $576.60.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $568.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $531.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $494.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $347.97 and a 1-year high of $582.85. The firm has a market cap of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total value of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 3,500 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $1,731,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,505.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,073 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,405. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Synopsys

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.