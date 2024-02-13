11,617 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Purchased by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPAB opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $26.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.84.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

