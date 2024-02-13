Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.18-9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68. Marriott International also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.12-2.19 EPS.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $248.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.47 and its 200 day moving average is $209.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $153.56 and a fifty-two week high of $250.75.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marriott International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. HSBC started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,980,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,684 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Marriott International by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,811,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter worth $93,221,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Marriott International by 75.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 806,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,162,000 after purchasing an additional 348,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

