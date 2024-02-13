EMC Capital Management Has $253,000 Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 33.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 58.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of APOG stock opened at $56.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.10. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.68 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.38 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.23%.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and installs custom glass and aluminum windows, curtainwalls, storefront, and entrance systems for the exterior of buildings primarily in the commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential construction sectors.

