EMC Capital Management Has $238,000 Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

EMC Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,674 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Koppers were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,474,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,605,000 after purchasing an additional 19,214 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,126,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,528,000 after acquiring an additional 181,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Koppers by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 53,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Koppers by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 750,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,421 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Koppers by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th.

Koppers Price Performance

Shares of KOP opened at $52.08 on Tuesday. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.45 and a 12-month high of $53.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $49,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Koppers news, CAO Bradley A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $49,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,336.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,677. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

