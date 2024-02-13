EMC Capital Management Purchases 11,595 Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 257.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,595 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,668,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,019,000 after buying an additional 424,579 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in TEGNA by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,875,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,319,000 after buying an additional 62,173 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 152.9% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 537,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,825,000 after buying an additional 324,724 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,260,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,370,000 after buying an additional 72,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,926,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after acquiring an additional 294,390 shares in the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TGNA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $2,281,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $1,538,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 786,262 shares in the company, valued at $12,092,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David T. Lougee sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $2,281,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 636,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,545.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.54.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

