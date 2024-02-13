Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.33 to $0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $587 million to $591 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $586.80 million. Datadog also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.38 to $1.44 EPS.

Datadog stock opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,123.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Datadog has a 1 year low of $62.60 and a 1 year high of $137.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.63.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $117.53.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $1,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,460,914.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $17,306,953.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 835,304 shares of company stock worth $100,154,169. Insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,877,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 104.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 143.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,843 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 959.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,149,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,940 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after purchasing an additional 929,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

