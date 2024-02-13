EMC Capital Management Purchases 1,484 Shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. EMC Capital Management’s holdings in Lazard were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,065,467 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $320,383,000 after acquiring an additional 128,061 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,669,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,638,000 after acquiring an additional 25,207 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lazard by 14.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lazard by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,825,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,628,000 after acquiring an additional 84,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Stock Performance

NYSE:LAZ opened at $38.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Lazard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.82 and a fifty-two week high of $42.15.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $825.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.56 million. Lazard had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a positive return on equity of 16.75%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -206.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Lazard from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

