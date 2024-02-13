Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,348 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,182,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $853,541,000 after acquiring an additional 134,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Old Republic International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after buying an additional 1,601,571 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,874,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $198,212,000 after buying an additional 98,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,434,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $137,452,000 after buying an additional 122,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Old Republic International by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,741,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,782,000 after buying an additional 926,871 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ORI opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $23.31 and a 1 year high of $30.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.05 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 46.67%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Old Republic International from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Old Republic International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 6,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $180,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,340 shares in the company, valued at $979,271.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

