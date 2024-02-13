Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter worth about $230,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 29.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 77.4% in the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 173,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $7,096,000. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.17.

FIS stock opened at $62.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $69.65.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $44,335.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,131,286.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

