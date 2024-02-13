Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 16,258 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Synaptics worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,181,000 after purchasing an additional 217,460 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $113.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.53. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $129.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.46.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

In other news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

