Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 target price (up from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.50.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $247.13 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $239.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 72.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $169.74 and a one year high of $251.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $358,308.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,519 shares of company stock worth $1,094,924. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

