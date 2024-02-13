Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW) Short Interest Down 87.9% in January

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the January 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvotech Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of ALVOW stock opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. Alvotech has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alvotech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alvotech stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Alvotech Company Profile

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

