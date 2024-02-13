Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Short Interest Update

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,400 shares, a growth of 70.8% from the January 15th total of 102,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 78,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Allot Communications Price Performance

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $1.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.89. Allot Communications has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.12. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 50.27% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Institutional Trading of Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

