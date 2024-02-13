Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. Akari Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sabby Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 116.5% during the first quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 7,941,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,273,528 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 411.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 228,100 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 87,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 28,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $83,000.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid, as well as pre-clinical program developing long-acting PASylated-nomacopan for treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

