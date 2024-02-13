First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Short Interest Update

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, an increase of 103.7% from the January 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIRR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

AIRR opened at $60.92 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52 week low of $44.07 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.27. The firm has a market cap of $685.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.0447 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

