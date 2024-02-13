Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Grows By 62.3%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a growth of 62.3% from the January 15th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of VCV stock opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.21.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.0366 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
