Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Rises By 69.5%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,800 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 87,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 229,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Price Performance

VGM opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $8.15 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.28.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

