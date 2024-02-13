Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance

Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income Trust II

Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco High Income Trust II by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 106,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 113,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 45,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco High Income Trust II by 673.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares during the last quarter. 16.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

