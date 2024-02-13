Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) Short Interest Up 300.0% in January

Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Income Trust II Stock Performance
Invesco High Income Trust II stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.18. Invesco High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $9.29 and a 1 year high of $11.20.
Invesco High Income Trust II Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.0964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%.
Invesco High Income Trust II Company Profile
Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.
