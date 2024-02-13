American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) Short Interest Update

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 55,900 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of AMNB opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. American National Bankshares has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $492.70 million, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. American National Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on American National Bankshares in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American National Bankshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

