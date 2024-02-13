Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the January 15th total of 21,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $185.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.77. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $109.00 and a 1-year high of $188.21. The company has a market cap of $154.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.55.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

