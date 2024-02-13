UBS Group AG Acquires 529,617 Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,977,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 529,617 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $66,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 31.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 176,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 137.9% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 62,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $23.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.