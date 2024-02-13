AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 833,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 100,875 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.60% of AECOM worth $69,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AECOM news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total transaction of $836,453.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares in the company, valued at $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.60.

ACM opened at $90.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.18. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $94.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

