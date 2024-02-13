UBS Group AG Sells 117,100 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 117,100 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $75,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.11.

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $17,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.75, for a total value of $1,571,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,692,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $36,346,500 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $72.00 and a twelve month high of $105.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.30%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

