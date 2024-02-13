IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $80,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,243,989.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $565.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $541.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.06. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $579.68. The company has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

