UBS Group AG Has $72.70 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 32,479 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of IQVIA worth $72,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in IQVIA by 127.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,303,000 after purchasing an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $148,096,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $217.88 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $234.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.48.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price target on IQVIA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.31.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

