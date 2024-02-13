One Capital Management LLC Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,278 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $149,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 947.2% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.