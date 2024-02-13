One Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 276.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,977 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOTZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 664,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after purchasing an additional 24,545 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,622,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 173,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 12,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $30.32.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

