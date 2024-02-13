One Capital Management LLC Has $3.44 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,373 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VONV. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ:VONV opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a fifty-two week low of $62.92 and a fifty-two week high of $73.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.4619 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

