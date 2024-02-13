iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Position Reduced by One Capital Management LLC

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $168.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.03. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $168.49.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

