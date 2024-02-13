One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV opened at $153.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $130.89 and a 12 month high of $153.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

