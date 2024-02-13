One Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,190 Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 231,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after acquiring an additional 104,913 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 55,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $36.53 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.48 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.09.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

