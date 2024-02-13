One Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

One Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 23.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,743,000 after acquiring an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after purchasing an additional 651,403 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

ESGD stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $76.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

