One Capital Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

One Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,221 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOM. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 146.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $41.72 on Tuesday. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

