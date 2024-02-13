Wealth Alliance Increases Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,357 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,181,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 101.9% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in Paylocity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 36,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Paylocity by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 29,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paylocity in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paylocity stock opened at $174.95 on Tuesday. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $230.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average is $175.73. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.47, for a total transaction of $228,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,582,827.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 1,622 shares of company stock worth $262,902 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PCTY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Paylocity from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.47.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

