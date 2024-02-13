Blair William & Co. IL Boosts Holdings in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,756 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.12% of Wolfspeed worth $5,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOLF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in Wolfspeed by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Wolfspeed by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,424,000,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Wolfspeed by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Wolfspeed by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE WOLF opened at $29.75 on Tuesday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $83.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, Director Darren R. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,741.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.94, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,274,258.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,021 shares in the company, valued at $1,264,741.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WOLF. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Wolfspeed from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Wolfspeed from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Wolfspeed from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Wolfspeed from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed Profile

(Free Report)

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.