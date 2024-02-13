Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.92 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 11.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 179.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,957,000 after buying an additional 346,999 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 937.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in MetLife by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on MET. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE:MET opened at $68.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $73.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.13.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.