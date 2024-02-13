Blair William & Co. IL Has $5.99 Million Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $5,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:JLL opened at $179.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $191.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JLL shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

