Blair William & Co. IL Sells 9,762 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.40% of NeoGenomics worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,451 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 280,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 44.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 45,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NeoGenomics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on NeoGenomics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.03 and a 1-year high of $21.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average of $15.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at NeoGenomics

In related news, General Counsel Alicia C. Olivo sold 2,669 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $49,082.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

