Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 2,074 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hershey were worth $6,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hershey by 314.0% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Hershey by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 225,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,061,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total value of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock worth $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.33.

Hershey Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:HSY opened at $193.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.76. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $178.82 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.71%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

