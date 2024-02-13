Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 7,138 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 550,152 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Gogo were worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 26,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Karen Jackson sold 86,292 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total transaction of $885,355.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,556 shares in the company, valued at $405,844.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GOGO opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. Gogo Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.55.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Gogo from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation-North America, Commercial Aviation-Rest of World, and Business Aviation segments. Its platform include networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software.

