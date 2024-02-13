Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $6,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STZ. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $247.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $248.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.15 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 42.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

