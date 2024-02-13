Blair William & Co. IL Sells 415 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $80.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.64.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

