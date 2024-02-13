Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,344 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corning by 8.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the second quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Corning by 2.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Corning’s payout ratio is 167.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC lowered Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $548,730.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

